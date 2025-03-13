CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry shares new version of 'Sorry, Etc' featuring IDLES' Joe Talbot

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has shared a new version of her solo song "Sorry, Etc" featuring Joe Talbot of the band IDLES.

"If you know me, you know how much I love IDLES," Mayberry says. "So it really is an honor to have reinterpreted this song with Joe."

Talbot adds it was "an honor and a joy to work with Lauren finally," declaring, "F*** the king, she's the king."

You can listen to the updated recording, dubbed "Sorry, Etc, Etc," via digital outlets.

The original "Sorry, Etc" appears on Mayberry's debut solo album, Vicious Creature, which dropped in December.

The most recent CHVRCHES album is 2021's Screen Violence.

