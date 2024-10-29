CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry details debut solo album, ﻿'Vicious Creature'

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has announced her debut solo album.

The record is called Vicious Creature and is due out Dec. 6.

"So much of this process has been an exercise in empowering myself to listen to my own intuition – something I really trained myself out of," Mayberry says. "That's ultimately why you start making things – because you felt a feeling, and you wanted to articulate that somehow."

She continues, "I think it was important for me to relearn that kind of independence, and recognize what I bring to any table I choose to sit at."

Vicious Creature includes the previously released singles "Something in the Air," "Shame," "Are You Awake?" and "Change Shapes." A fifth track, titled "Crocodile Tears," is out now via digital outlets.

Mayberry has also announced a 2025 U.S. solo tour, running from Jan. 28 in San Diego in March 2 in Los Angeles. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LaurenMayberry.co.uk.

Here's the Vicious Creature track list:

"Something in the Air"

"Crocodile Tears"

"Shame"

"Anywhere But Dancing"

"Punch Drunk"

"Oh, Mother"

"Sorry, Etc"

"Change Shapes"

"Mantra"

"A Work of Fiction"

"Sunday Best"

"Are You Awake?"

