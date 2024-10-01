CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry debuts new solo song, "Something in the Air"

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has debuted a new solo song called "Something in the Air."

The track is out now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

Along with the new tune, Mayberry has revealed that her upcoming debut solo album is called Vicious Creature. A release date has yet to be announced.

Mayberry launched her solo career in 2023 with the single "Are You Awake?" and played her first solo shows, including dates opening for The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie's tour. She's also released the songs "Shame" and "Change Shapes."

The most recent CHVRCHES album is 2021's Screen Violence.

