CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry guests on new version of HEALTH's song "ASHAMED"

CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry guests on a new version of noise rock band HEALTH's song "ASHAMED."

You can listen to the updated recording now via digital outlets.

The original "ASHAMED" appears on HEALTH's 2023 album, RAT WARS. The group has also collaborated on songs with Nine Inch Nails, Bad Omens and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

Mayberry, meanwhile, launched her solo career in 2023 and has released the songs "Shame," "Are You Awake?" and "Change Shapes."

