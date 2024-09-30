Chris Martin confirms Coldplay's plan to make 12th album band's final record

Back in 2021, Chris Martin told NME that Coldplay's 12th studio album will be the band's final record. Three years later, Martin is sticking by that plan.

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real," Martin says in a new interview with The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1. "Promise, promise."

"Having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now," Martin continues. "For a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be kind of coasting, we're trying to improve."

Coldplay's next album, Moon Music, will mark their 10th studio effort. It's due out Friday and includes the lead single "feelslikeimfallinginlove."

