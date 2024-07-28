The Chills frontman Martin Phillipps has died

Levitation Showcase - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

By Josh Johnson

Martin Phillipps, the frontman and sole constant member of the New Zealand band The Chills, has died. According to the New Zealand Herald, he was 61.

A post to The Chills' Instagram Sunday reads, "It is with broken hearts the family and friends of Martin Phillipps wish to advise Martin has died unexpectedly."

"The family ask for privacy at this time," the post continues. "Funeral arrangements will be advised in due course."

In their native country, The Chills scored multiple top-five albums, and hit #1 with their 1990 effort, Submarine Bells. That record spawned The Chills' biggest international hit, "Heavenly Pop Hit," which charted on U.S. alternative radio.

The Chills most recent album is 2021's Scatterbrain.

