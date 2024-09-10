Chester Bennington's son Jaime rips Linkin Park reunion

By Josh Johnson

The late Chester Bennington's son Jaime is ripping Linkin Park's reunion with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Jaime addresses co-vocalist Mike Shinoda, writing that he "quietly erased my father's legacy in real time" in bringing in Armstrong due to her reported ties to the Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson.

"[Shinoda has] refused to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily without so much as a clarifying statement on the variety of victims that make up YOUR CORE FAN BASE," Jaime wrote.

In her own statement, Armstrong said, "Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer," referring to Masterson, who was later convicted of rape.

"Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have," she said, adding that she's "never spoken with [Masterson] since."

In further posts, Jaime says that he's reached out to Shinoda and other members of Linkin Park and their team for tickets to their Los Angeles concert on Wednesday, sharing that he feels the experience will be cathartic for him and provide a sense of closure. Jaime says that he's been ignored and that Shinoda eventually blocked him on Instagram. He also said that he's since gotten tickets to the show from a "supporter."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

