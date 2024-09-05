Linkin Park release new song “The Emptiness Machine”, new album and tour

The Emptiness Machine (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park The Emptiness Machine (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park

On Thursday, September 5th, Linkin Park livestreamed on Youtube, announcing not only new members, but also a new song, new album, and tour!

New members Emily Armstrong (of Dead Sara) on vocals has joined the band, alongside drummer Colin Brittain. The band played a live show featuring the new single “The Emptiness Machine”, alongside tons of hits, in front of a packed crowd for their announcement party.

The band released the first single everywhere during the show, as well as the music video. The new album, From Zero, their first release since 2017, comes out November 17th.

From Zero track list:

From Zero (Intro)

(Intro) The Emptiness Machine

Cut The Bridge

Heavy Is The Crown

Over Each Other

Casualty

Overflow

Two Faced

Stained

IGYEIH

Good Things Go

They also announced a handful of shows, with tickets on sale now:

“From Zero World Tour” 2024

September 11 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

September 16 - Barclays Center - New York, NY

September 22 - Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany

September 24 - The O2 - London, UK

September 28 - INSPIRE Arena - Seoul, South Korea

November 11 - Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia

Check the new single right here! What do you think about it? Leave your review in the comments.





