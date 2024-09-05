Linkin Park release new song “The Emptiness Machine”, new album and tour

On Thursday, September 5th, Linkin Park livestreamed on Youtube, announcing not only new members, but also a new song, new album, and tour!
New members Emily Armstrong (of Dead Sara) on vocals has joined the band, alongside drummer Colin Brittain. The band played a live show featuring the new single “The Emptiness Machine”, alongside tons of hits, in front of a packed crowd for their announcement party.
The band released the first single everywhere during the show, as well as the music video. The new album, From Zero, their first release since 2017, comes out November 17th.
From Zero track list:
- From Zero (Intro)
- The Emptiness Machine
- Cut The Bridge
- Heavy Is The Crown
- Over Each Other
- Casualty
- Overflow
- Two Faced
- Stained
- IGYEIH
- Good Things Go
They also announced a handful of shows, with tickets on sale now:
“From Zero World Tour” 2024
- September 11 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA
- September 16 - Barclays Center - New York, NY
- September 22 - Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany
- September 24 - The O2 - London, UK
- September 28 - INSPIRE Arena - Seoul, South Korea
- November 11 - Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia
Check the new single right here! What do you think about it? Leave your review in the comments.
