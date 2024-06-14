Catfish and the Bottlemen announce 10th anniversary ﻿'The Balcony﻿' reissue

Communion/Island Records

By Josh Johnson

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a reissue of their 2014 debut album, The Balcony, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The set is due out Sept. 13 and comes with six bonus tracks, including various acoustic recordings and a cover of the song "Hourglass" recorded by actor Ewan McGregor.

The Balcony spawned Catfish's breakout hit "Kathleen" and the single "Cocoon."

Catfish released a new single, "Showtime," in February. They'll launch a U.S. tour in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!