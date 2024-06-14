Catfish and the Bottlemen announce 10th anniversary ﻿'The Balcony﻿' reissue

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a reissue of their 2014 debut album, The Balcony, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The set is due out Sept. 13 and comes with six bonus tracks, including various acoustic recordings and a cover of the song "Hourglass" recorded by actor Ewan McGregor.

The Balcony spawned Catfish's breakout hit "Kathleen" and the single "Cocoon."

Catfish released a new single, "Showtime," in February. They'll launch a U.S. tour in October.

