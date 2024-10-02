Cage the Elephant feels "absolute honor" opening for Oasis' US reunion shows

By Josh Johnson

Upon Oasis finally announcing U.S. dates on their reunion tour, the "Wonderwall" outfit also revealed that Cage the Elephant will be opening the shows. As excited as you might be about seeing the Gallagher brothers live together again, imagine how the "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" rockers feel about sharing the same stage as them.

In a statement, Cage frontman Matt Shultz shares, "It's an absolute honor being asked to support such a legendary group as Oasis, as well as being one of my all-time personal favorites."

"I'll definitely be catching their set every single night on tour," Matt says. "A true blessing, couldn't be more thrilled."

Matt and his brother and bandmate, Brad Shultz, will speak more about the Oasis tour on an upcoming CBS Mornings special, airing Oct. 10. In a preview, Brad jokes that he's had "visions" of him and Matt running arm and arm on the beach alongside Noel and Liam.

"Or maybe they'll be in an argument and we'll be in an argument and we'll, like, be friends with different brothers," Matt says.

Oasis' U.S. tour will stop at Chicago's Soldier Field on Aug. 28, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 31 and Los Angeles' Rose Bowl on Sept. 6. It'll be bookended by shows in Toronto on Aug. 24 and Mexico City on Sept. 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

