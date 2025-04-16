Bush unveils ﻿'I Beat Loneliness'﻿ album cover with personal meaning to Gavin Rossdale

Bush has unveiled the cover for their upcoming album, I Beat Loneliness, which has a personal meaning to frontman Gavin Rossdale.

The artwork features a pair of peony flowers, which Rossdale shares were his late mother's favorites.

"I created this image for the cover. Two flowers immortalized forever," Rossdale writes in a Facebook post. "Suspended in beauty and intrigue. I thought of [visual artist] Man Ray and all the beauty that comes out of imperfection."

Rossdale's mother passed away in January.

I Beat Loneliness is expected to be released later in 2025. It's the follow-up to 2022's The Art of Survival.

Bush launches a Canadian tour with Rival Sons and Filter on April 21. They'll join Shinedown's U.S. tour in July.

