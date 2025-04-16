Bush unveils ﻿'I Beat Loneliness'﻿ album cover with personal meaning to Gavin Rossdale

GAVIN ROSSDALE Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Bush has unveiled the cover for their upcoming album, I Beat Loneliness, which has a personal meaning to frontman Gavin Rossdale.

The artwork features a pair of peony flowers, which Rossdale shares were his late mother's favorites.

"I created this image for the cover. Two flowers immortalized forever," Rossdale writes in a Facebook post. "Suspended in beauty and intrigue. I thought of [visual artist] Man Ray and all the beauty that comes out of imperfection."

Rossdale's mother passed away in January.

I Beat Loneliness is expected to be released later in 2025. It's the follow-up to 2022's The Art of Survival.

Bush launches a Canadian tour with Rival Sons and Filter on April 21. They'll join Shinedown's U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!