Bush, STP, Black Sabbath albums to be reissued on vinyl for Rhino Rocktober

By Josh Johnson

Albums by artists including Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Sabbath are being reissued on vinyl in celebration of Rhino's Rocktober campaign.

Among the titles getting the reissue treatment are Bush's Golden State, STP's No. 4 and Shangri-La Dee Da, and Black Sabbath's self-titled debut.

Also available will be albums by Deep Purple, Ministry, The Stooges, Third Eye Blind, Ramones, Velvet Underground and Porno for Pyros.

Rhino's Rocktober begins Oct. 4, and will also feature releases on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. For more info, visit Rhino.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!