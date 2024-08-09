Bush shares new GLU remix of "Swallowed"

Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Bush has shared a new remix of their song "Swallowed."

The updated recording is a collaboration with Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman's side project, GLU. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

A new Bush EP, Loads of Remixes, will be released in September, and features the GLU version of "Swallowed" and the previously released "Glycerine" remix, done by bassist Corey Britz.

Bush is currently on tour celebrating their 2023 greatest hits compilation, Loaded.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!