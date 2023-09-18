Bush announces ﻿'Loaded'﻿ best-of compilation + fall tour dates

Bush has announced a new greatest hits compilation.

The collection is titled Loaded and is due out November 10. It spans the "Glycerine" rockers' career from their 1994 debut album, Sixteen Stone, through 2023. Additionally, a new single is dropping Wednesday, September 20.

Along with the best-of news, Bush has announced a run of fall U.S. headlining dates. The outing kicks off November 14 in Orlando and concludes December 8 in Indio, California. Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BushOfficial.com.

Bush's most recent album is 2022's The Art of Survival. A deluxe version dropped in June.

