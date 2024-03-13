Brittany Howard joins Tennessee Freedom Singers for new song "Tennessee Rise"

Tennessee Freedom Singers; Credit: Ray Di Pietro

By Andrea Dresdale

Brittany Howard is one of multiple artists who've joined together in a collective called Tennessee Freedom Singers, who've released a new song in support of Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is running for U.S. Senate.

The song is called "Tennessee Rise" and was inspired by the Tennessee Three -- Johnson and Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson -- who last year faced an expulsion vote in the Tennessee General Assembly after taking part in a protest in favor of gun control. Johnson, who is white, narrowly avoided expulsion, but Jones and Pearson, who are Black, were expelled. They both regained their seats in a special election.

The participants in the recording project will donate any proceeds they receive from the streaming of the song, whose message is, "Register. Vote. RISE."

Howard sings lead on the first verse of the song, which also features the vocal talents of, among others, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Devon Gilfillian and Emmylou Harris.

The lyrics mention school shootings, the "arc of justice" and Freedom Riders. The chorus goes, "Hello California Morning, Hello Mississippi Dawn/ Tennessee Rise, the sleep out of your eyes ... Go and make yourself known/ Tomorrow knows their own."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!