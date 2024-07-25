Brat in the Heather: Kim Gordon dances to Charli XCX's "Apple"

Kim Gordon may be expanding her list of "pop icons."

The Sonic Youth bassist/vocalist has shared a video of her trying Charli XCX's viral "Apple" dance, which has been popular among celebrities. The dance is inspired by a song off Charli's new hit album, Brat.

Gordon writes in the caption, "#flungbrat."

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Gordon shared, "When it comes to pop icons, I would choose Billie Eilish." She also said that she's "not really a fan of Taylor Swift," adding, "I couldn't tell you what her music sounded like, actually."

Gordon debuted a new solo single, "ECRP," in June. It follows her new album, The Collective, which dropped in March.

