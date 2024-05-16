Brain brew: Green Day launches new coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee

Green Day is expanding their coffee game.

The "American Idiot" has announced the launch of Punk Bunny Coffee, a new brand built off of Green Day's Oakland Coffee company. Investors include Pitch Perfect actor Adam DeVine and celebrity chef/TV personality Rachael Ray.

In launching Punk Bunny Coffee, Green Day has also announced a partnership with Keurig to provide Punk Bunny K-Cup pods.

"For years, our band has been immersed in making damn good organic coffees with a strong focus on sustainability," says bassist Mike Dirnt. "Now in our 10th year, we are launching our new brand, Punk Bunny Coffee, and are proud to announce that we have been working closely in partnership with Keurig and support their sustainability innovations. Get ready to get 'Hopped up on Punk Bunny Coffee.'"

"I'm stoked to be an owner of a very cool specialty coffee roasting company here in the U.S.," adds frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "And grateful for our co-owners and the amazing people who help us blend bada** coffee, just how we like it. It's going to be a big year for Green Day. We'll be playing shows across the globe and Punk Bunny coffee will be fueling the way, backstage and on our busses."

Green Day will kick off a U.S. stadium tour in July. They'll be supporting their latest album, Saviors, and playing their records Dookie and American Idiot in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

