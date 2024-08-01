BoyWithUke releases new single ﻿﻿"Ghost" off upcoming ﻿'Burnout'﻿ album

AWAL Recordings

By Josh Johnson

BoyWithUke has released a new song called "Ghost," the first single off his upcoming album, Burnout.

The record will be the last the "Toxic" artist, born Charley Yang, releases under the BoyWithUke moniker, which he began performing under while wearing a mask and keeping his identity a secret.

"Burnout to me is music that most closely resembles who I am right now," BoyWithUke says. "Creating it filled me with so much joy, excitement, anxiety, and pain. It is everything I have left in the tank as BoyWithUke, and I am so proud."

You can listen to "Ghost" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Burnout, the follow-up to 2023's Lucid Dreams, drops Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

