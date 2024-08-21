Boulevard of Brewed Dreams: Green Day announces ﻿'American Idiot﻿'-themed Keurig kit

In addition to playing the album on tour and releasing a deluxe reissue, Green Day is celebrating the 20th anniversary of American Idiot in another, more caffeinated way.

The punk rockers have announced a signature Keurig coffee brewer kit, decorated with the cover artwork from American Idiot. The kit also includes K-cup pods of Green Day's own Punk Bunny Coffee brand.

"We are on the road celebrating 20 years of American Idiot all summer," says frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "Our buses and back stages have been stocked with our coffee company's first ever signature brewer. Now, we can finally announce this release and hope you guys love it as much as we do!"

The Green Day Keurig kit costs $159.99. For more info, visit Keurig.com.

You may find yourself in need of a caffeine jolt if you attend Green Day's tour — in addition to playing American Idiot in its entirety, they're also performing Dookie in full to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and supporting their new album, Saviors.

Meanwhile, the deluxe American Idiot reissue drops Oct. 25.

