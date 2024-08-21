Boulevard of Brewed Dreams: Green Day announces ﻿'American Idiot﻿'-themed Keurig kit

By Josh Johnson

In addition to playing the album on tour and releasing a deluxe reissue, Green Day is celebrating the 20th anniversary of American Idiot in another, more caffeinated way.

The punk rockers have announced a signature Keurig coffee brewer kit, decorated with the cover artwork from American Idiot. The kit also includes K-cup pods of Green Day's own Punk Bunny Coffee brand.

"We are on the road celebrating 20 years of American Idiot all summer," says frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "Our buses and back stages have been stocked with our coffee company's first ever signature brewer. Now, we can finally announce this release and hope you guys love it as much as we do!"

The Green Day Keurig kit costs $159.99. For more info, visit Keurig.com.

You may find yourself in need of a caffeine jolt if you attend Green Day's tour — in addition to playing American Idiot in its entirety, they're also performing Dookie in full to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and supporting their new album, Saviors.

Meanwhile, the deluxe American Idiot reissue drops Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!