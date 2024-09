Bon Iver drops first single from new EP 'SABLE'

Justin Vernon is back with a new Bon Iver EP, SABLE, set for release Oct. 18.

The EP, Bon Iver’s first new record in over five years, will feature three new tracks, described in a press release as “intimate songs that together serve as a reset and reintroduction.”

It adds that the EP “is a space for Vernon to unpack the darkness, pressure and anxiety that amounted to one of the most trying periods of his life.”

The first track released from SABLE is "S P E Y S I D E," described as "an apology to some loved ones he hurt, written during a moment of clarity in 2021."

"S P E Y S I D E" is available now via digital outlets, with a new video, directed by Erinn Springer, accompanying the song.

SABLE is available for preorder now. Here's the track list:

"THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS"

"S P E Y S I D E"

"AWARDS SEASON"

