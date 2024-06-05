Blur announces ﻿'Live at Wembley Stadium'﻿ live album

Blur has announced a new live album called Live at Wembley Stadium.

The set, due out July 26, was recorded during the "Song 2" outfit's 2023 concerts at the famed London venue. The shows were part of Blur's European tour supporting their 2023 comeback album, The Ballad of Darren.

A Live at Wembley Stadium concert film will screen in cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland on Sept. 6.

Meanwhile, a Blur documentary, To the End, premieres in the U.K. and Ireland on July 19. The film follows the band's reunion to record The Ballad of Darren, which marked their first album in eight years.

That reunion, however, appears to be short-lived. During their performance at the second weekend of Coachella 2024, frontman Damon Albarn told the crowd, "This is probably our last gig."

