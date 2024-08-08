Bloc Party's Kele Okereke releases new solo single, "Hometown Edge"

By Josh Johnson

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has released a new solo song called "Hometown Edge."

"I wanted 'Hometown Edge' to be a love letter to my home, London," Okereke says. "It feels prescient releasing it today, the morning after my country has shown overwhelmingly that hate has no place on our streets."

The U.K. has been dealing with far-right and anti-immigrant riots following a July 29 knife attack in an English town that killed three children. Demonstrations were expected to continue Wednesday night, but anti-racism counter-protesters helped keep them from happening.

"Seeing what has been happening up and down Britain these last 7 days has been hard," Okereke writes. "It has shaken my core and at times made me question what my place is in this country. But the response from ordinary people up and down the country last night has reminded me how great my country can be when it is united not divided."

You can listen to "Hometown Edge" now via digital outlets.

Bloc Party, meanwhile, released a new single, "Flirting Again," in June.

