Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces signature Fender bass

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced a new signature bass with Fender.

The limited-edition Mark Hoppus Jaguar bass is inspired by the instrument he plays live on tour in an effort to "replicate his tone precisely."

"It has a Jaguar body; it has a Jazz bass neck – C style, Rosewood fretboard, pearloid pickguard, 1 volume knob because I don't need a tone knob, my tone comes from the wood, which in this case is Alder, the Maple neck, and of course, it comes from my pickups," Hoppus says. "I've used Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound pickups that are mounted inverted so that the lower strings are closer to the bridge and give them a little more brightness. This bass is really nice, and I hope players enjoy it."

The bass comes in two finishes — three-color sunburst and seafoam green — and costs $1,399.99. For more info, visit Fender.com.

You can jam your Mark Hoppus Jaguar while waiting for his upcoming memoir, Fahrenheit-182, due out in April 2025. Blink, meanwhile, is set to headline the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4 and Oct. 11.

