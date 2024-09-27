Bleachers release new live album, ﻿'Live at Bowery Ballroom'

Bleachers have released a new live album.

Live at Bowery Ballroom was recorded at the New York City club in March days before the Jack Antonoff-led band released their new self-titled album. The album is part of Amazon Music's Songline series, which "pairs intimate performances from landmark artists with in-depth interviews about their songwriting process."

You can listen to Live at Bowery Ballroom and watch its accompanying concert film now exclusively via Amazon Music.

Bleachers will be playing a much larger NYC venue when they headline Madison Square Garden on Oct. 4.

