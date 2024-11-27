Bleachers premiere snowy video for 'Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call'

Bleachers have premiered the video for their new holiday song, "Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call."

The clip is divided into four quadrants, each showing a different angle of Jack Antonoff and company performing on a snowy stage. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call" was released earlier in November, two years after Antonoff first premiered it live. The track is described as "for everyone who experiences the holidays as a time to clean out those who have done you wrong."

Bleachers had a busy 2024 releasing and touring behind their new self-titled album, which dropped in March. In October, they headlined New York City's Madison Square Garden.

