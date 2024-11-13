Bleachers officially release 'Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call' song

By Josh Johnson

Bleachers have officially released their holiday song "Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call."

The studio recording arrives two years after the Jack Antonoff-led band first debuted it at the 2022 Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert.

"It's finally happened," Bleachers say. "Finally here in full after popping its head out here and there for years. From TAC Talent Shows to acoustic moments it's been wanting to come alive. Here it is."

The group adds that the song is "for everyone who experiences the holidays as a time to clean out those who have done you wrong."

You can listen to "Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call" now via digital outlets. A video is in the works.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

