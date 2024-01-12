The Black Keys premiere new single "Beautiful People (Stay High)" off upcoming 'Ohio Players' album

Nonesuch/Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have premiered their previously teased single "Beautiful People (Stay High)" and announced the details of their next album.

The 12th studio effort from the "Lonely Boy" duo is called Ohio Players and arrives on April 5. You can listen to "Beautiful People (Stay High)" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" was co-written with Beck and producer Dan the Automator. Ohio Players also features contributions from Noel Gallagher and frequent Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin.

"We had this epiphany: 'We can call our friends to help us make music,'" says drummer Patrick Carney. "It's funny because we both write songs with other people -- [frontman] Dan [Auerbach] all the time [as a solo artist and producer], me when I'm producing a record. That's what we do."

Ohio Players is the follow-up to 2022's Dropout Boogie, which spawned the single "Wild Child."

