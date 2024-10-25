The Black Keys premiere new single 'Stay in Your Grave' featuring Alice Cooper

The Black Keys are celebrating Halloween by collaborating with Alice Cooper.

The "Lonely Boy" duo has teamed up with the "No More Mr. Nice Guy" rocker for a track called "Stay in Your Grave."

The song is out now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video cutting performance footage of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney with scenes from classic horror movies. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"Stay in Your Grave" will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of the Keys' new album, Ohio Players. The expanded set is due out Nov. 15.

In other news, The Black Keys are playing a show in their hometown of Akron, Ohio, on Friday as part of the America Loves Crypto tour. The concert is being put on by the Stand With Crypto Alliance, which describes itself as "dedicated to engaging and empowering the crypto community both online and at real-world events."

In May, The Black Keys canceled their 2024 North American arena tour, noting that they were reworking the outing to provide a more "exciting, intimate experience." Those dates have yet to be announced.

