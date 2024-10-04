The Black Keys announce deluxe '﻿Trophy Edition'﻿ of ﻿'Ohio Players'﻿ album

The Black Keys have announced a deluxe edition of their latest album, Ohio Players.

The expanded set, dubbed Ohio Players (Trophy Edition), is due out Nov. 15. It features four previously unreleased bonus tracks, including new collaborations with Beck and Alice Cooper. An exclusive Amazon edition boasts an additional bonus cut called "Let Love Take Its Time."

You can listen to the new track "Mi Tormenta," which features DannyLux, now via digital outlets.

"We held back five of our favorite tracks planning for their release to coincide with our tour of North America," the "Lonely Boy" duo says. "Even though our year got turned upside down, we still needed to deliver these new songs to our fans!"

By "our year got turned upside down," the Keys are referring to their 2024 North American arena tour getting canceled. The band later stated that they were reworking the outing to provide a more "exciting, intimate experience," though those dates have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, The Black Keys have announced a trio of 2025 dates taking place in Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

