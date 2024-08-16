Bishop Briggs announces new album, 'Tell My Therapist I'm Fine'

Bishop Briggs has announced a new album called Tell My Therapist I'm Fine.

The third full-length effort from the "River" singer — and her first since 2019's Champion — is due out Oct. 18. You can listen to the first single, "Mona Lisa on a Mattress," now via digital outlets.

"Mona Lisa on a Mattress is about a messy, sexy, toxic relationship I fell hopelessly into," Briggs says. "I wrote it with one of my close friends, Jack LaFrantz, who helped me laugh my way through this chapter of girlhood I hadn't quite unpacked."

Tell My Therapist I'm Fine also includes a collaboration with Travis Barker. Here's the track list:

"My Serotonin"

"Hurt Me Now"

"I'm Not a Machine"

"Good for Me"

"Mona Lisa on a Mattress"

"Here Comes the Flood"

"Growing Pains"

"Shut It Off"

"Isolated Love" feat. Travis Barker

"Undone"

