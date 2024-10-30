Billy Corgan's mother-in-law injured by car crashing into Madame Zuzu's tea shop

By Josh Johnson

Billy Corgan's mother-in-law was injured when a car crashed into the Smashing Pumpkins frontman's Madame Zuzu's tea shop, located in Highland Park, Illinois.

In a statement posted to Instagram Wednesday, Corgan's wife, Chloe Mendel, writes, "This afternoon at Madame Zuzu's, a car (in circumstances which remain under investigation) drove over the curb and into Madame Zuzu's, crashing through the window and sadly injuring one person - my mother, Jenny."

Mendel notes that her mother was in the shop spending the day with her and Corgan's son, Augustus.

"Thankfully, he was able to leap out of the way and was not injured," Mendel writes.

"Our family is grateful for the swift assistance of the Highland Park and Deerfield first responders," she continues, adding that Madame Zuzu's will be closed "until further notice."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

