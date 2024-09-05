Billie Joe Armstrong side project Pinhead Gunpowder announces new album, ﻿'Unt'

The Billie Joe Armstrong side project Pinhead Gunpowder has announced a new album called Unt.

The record is due out Oct. 18 and marks the band's first new music since 2008. You can listen to the Unt title track now via digital outlets.

"A new record was only a matter of time, but between the members' other bands, projects, and families that was hard to find," Pinhead Gunpowder says. "When we finally did, we were all surprised. We think it's our best yet—our catchiest, most collaborative, and most poignant."

Along with Armstrong, Pinhead Gunpowder includes Green Day touring guitarist Jason White, drummer Aaron Cometbus and bassist Bill Schneider.

Green Day, meanwhile, is currently on tour supporting their new album, Saviors, while also playing Dookie and American Idiotin full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Here's the Unt track list:

"Unt"

"Difficult But Not Impossible"

"Scum of the Earth"

"Oh My"

"Nothing Ever Happens"

"Draw It In"

"Shine"

"¡Hola Canada!"

"Here Goes the Neighborhood"

"Mumbles"

"Green"

"Chowchilla"

"Trash TV"

"Song for Myself"

