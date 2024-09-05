Billie Joe Armstrong side project Pinhead Gunpowder announces new album, ﻿'Unt'

By Josh Johnson

The Billie Joe Armstrong side project Pinhead Gunpowder has announced a new album called Unt.

The record is due out Oct. 18 and marks the band's first new music since 2008. You can listen to the Unt title track now via digital outlets.

"A new record was only a matter of time, but between the members' other bands, projects, and families that was hard to find," Pinhead Gunpowder says. "When we finally did, we were all surprised. We think it's our best yet—our catchiest, most collaborative, and most poignant."

Along with Armstrong, Pinhead Gunpowder includes Green Day touring guitarist Jason White, drummer Aaron Cometbus and bassist Bill Schneider.

Green Day, meanwhile, is currently on tour supporting their new album, Saviors, while also playing Dookie and American Idiotin full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Here's the Unt track list:
"Unt" 
"Difficult But Not Impossible" 
"Scum of the Earth" 
"Oh My" 
"Nothing Ever Happens" 
"Draw It In" 
"Shine" 
"¡Hola Canada!"
"Here Goes the Neighborhood" 
"Mumbles" 
"Green" 
"Chowchilla"
"Trash TV" 
"Song for Myself"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!