Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons nominated for 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Courtesy Nickelodeon

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Imagine Dragons are among the nominees for the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The "LUNCH" star is up Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song for her Grammy-winning Barbie hit "What Was I Made For?" Coldplay and ID will compete in the Favorite Music Group category.

The show will take place July 13, and will be hosted by animated icons SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. For the full list of nominations and to vote for your favorites, visit KidsChoiceAwards.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

