Billie Eilish, WILLOW included on Barack Obama's 2024 summer playlist

Billie Eilish and WILLOW are among the artists included on the 2024 edition of Barack Obama's annual summer playlist.

The 44th president picked Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT cut "CHIHIRO" and WILLOW's "symptom of life," a track off her empathogen album.

Also included are songs by The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé and Charli XCX.

"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I've been listening to lately," Obama says. "It wouldn't be my playlist if it didn't include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.