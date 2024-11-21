Billie Eilish named Apple Music's 2024 Artist of the Year

Apple Music has picked Billie Eilish as its 2024 Artist of the Year.

The award recognizes the impact the "bad guy" artist made with her latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, and its supporting tour. Her busy 2024 also included performing during the Olympics closing ceremony and collaborating with Charli xcx on her "Guess" remix.

"Since day one, Apple Music has supported my music and artistry," Eilish says. "I am both honored and humbled to receive this recognition as Artist of the Year this many years into my career."

Eilish is now the first person to be a double Apple Music Artist of the Year honoree. She previously won the inaugural prize in 2019.

