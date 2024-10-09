Before When We Were Young, celebrate 2000s emo with The Used & Taking Back Sunday's tour

Ahead of When We Were Young, The Used and Taking Back Sunday are getting the 2000s emo party going early.

"The Bird and the Worm" rockers and the "MakeDamnSure" outfit launch a co-headlining tour Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The two bands go way back, and The Used frontman Bert McCracken tells ABC Audio that the TBS members are "lovely gentlemen."

"The shows always really pop off," McCracken says. "So we're really looking forward to it, should be awesome. And we're going to Alaska, we've never been to Alaska before, should be really great."

Both The Used and Taking Back Sunday are also playing When We Were Young 2024, which takes place Oct. 19-20 in Las Vegas. During their set, The Used will be performing their 2004 album, In Love and Death, in full.

"It's really special," McCracken says of celebrating In Love and Death. "When we go back and play these songs, it kinda takes me back, right back to 2004 when we were writing the songs and what it was about. The beautiful moments and the tragic moments, it's really close to my heart."

"It's been a journey trying to relearn these songs and getting ready for this tour," he adds. "We're so excited."

The Used previously played When Were Young in 2022, when the festival first went viral with its throwback Hot Topic-era lineup.

"It's a really cool resurgence of a lot of bands coming back out and trying to grab a few more shows after all these years," McCracken says. "The festival is amazing, it's one of the most organized festivals that we've ever played, and massive amounts of people, so much fun. We're really looking forward to it."

After the TBS shows, McCracken will launch his first tour with his robbietheused solo project.

