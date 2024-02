The Art Of Elysium's 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala - Gala Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium (Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Art of Elys)

Beck and Slightly Stoopid will be celebrating 4/20 onstage.

The two are headlining the 2024 SweetWater 420 Fest, which takes place in Atlanta on — you guessed it — April 20, as well as April 21.

The bill also features Black Pumas, Gov't Mule, Grace Potter and Houndmouth, among others.

Tickets are on sale now. For more info, visit SweetWater420Fest.com.

You can also catch Beck at Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond festival in September.

