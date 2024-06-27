Beck previews orchestral tour with ﻿﻿"Paper Tiger" performance on ﻿'Kimmel!'

By Josh Johnson

Beck guested on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday and played an orchestra-accompanied rendition of his 2002 Sea Change song "Paper Tiger."

The performance previews the "Loser" artist's upcoming orchestra tour, which launches in July and will stop at venues including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York City's Carnegie Hall.

Beck also sat down for an interview with guest host Martin Short, during which he discussed the early days of his career trying to be a folk singer during the grunge era. He also retold the story of when he, Paul McCartney and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins were rejected from a Grammys after-party in 2016.

