Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock & Mike D remember Adam Yauch's "craziest" ideas

Beastie Boys would've become the Beast-sea Boys if Adam "MCA" Yauch had his way.

During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond remember their late bandmate as the kind of person who'd come up with the "craziest f****** idea," and then actually follow through and bring it to life. However, as Ad-Rock notes, not every one of Yauch's ideas were feasible.

"He wanted to do a tour underwater," Ad-Rock shares. "He really, really thought about it, had drawings and everything."

"There was a 'Lost City of Atlantis' fascination that went on for awhile," Mike D adds.

Yauch passed away in 2012, and the Beasties have remained disbanded. However, Ad-Rock and Mike D have continued to work on various projects together, including writing the Beastie Boys Book, which was adapted into the Beastie Boys Story documentary. In July, a 30th anniversary reissue of Ill Communication was released.

