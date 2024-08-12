Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock & Mike D remember Adam Yauch's "craziest" ideas

Bonnaroo 2009 - Day 2 - Beastie Boys Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Beastie Boys would've become the Beast-sea Boys if Adam "MCA" Yauch had his way.

During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond remember their late bandmate as the kind of person who'd come up with the "craziest f****** idea," and then actually follow through and bring it to life. However, as Ad-Rock notes, not every one of Yauch's ideas were feasible.

"He wanted to do a tour underwater," Ad-Rock shares. "He really, really thought about it, had drawings and everything."

"There was a 'Lost City of Atlantis' fascination that went on for awhile," Mike D adds.

Yauch passed away in 2012, and the Beasties have remained disbanded. However, Ad-Rock and Mike D have continued to work on various projects together, including writing the Beastie Boys Book, which was adapted into the Beastie Boys Story documentary. In July, a 30th anniversary reissue of Ill Communication was released.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!