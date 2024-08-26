Beach Weather announces US tour supporting upcoming '﻿Melt' ﻿album

Beach Weather has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming sophomore album, Melt.

The headlining outing runs from Oct. 23 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Nov. 9 in Garden Grove, California. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BeachWeather.us.

Melt, which includes the single "High in Low Places," is due out Oct. 25. It's the follow-up to Beach Weather's 2023 debut, Pineapple Sunrise, which includes the band's breakout hit, "Sex, Drugs, Etc."

