Beabadoobee talks "humbling" ﻿'TIME'﻿100 Next honor: "I'm really happy"

Beabadoobee is included on the 2024 TIME100 Next list, which recognizes "100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future." Speaking with ABC Audio, the "Beaches" artist, born Beatrice Laus, shares that she feels grateful for the honor.

"I've been making music for a long time now, and my main thing is to try and inspire girls that felt like me when I was 15, that looked like me when I was 15," Laus says. "So it is definitely very humbling knowing that they've considered me and they've invited me, so I'm really happy."

Laus adds that she knows from personal experience what it means to have that kind of artist to look up to.

"I didn't know a lot of female Asian musicians around that age, I was still trying to figure myself out," Laus shares. "But when I kind of hit 17, when I started playing guitar, I'd discovered Karen O from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and I started listening to Mitski and I started getting into Lush."

"That was a very exciting time for me," she says. "It was very inspiring to see."

The third beabadoobee album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, dropped in August, and Laus wrapped a U.S. tour supporting it in September.

"I just really appreciate everything and all the support and everyone that stuck around, really," Laus says. "'Cause I recognize faces in the crowd that I've seen years ago and I've kind of watched them grow up, like they've watched me grow up. So it is very sweet."

TIME will host the TIME100 Next gala Oct. 9 in New York City. Before that, you can catch beabadoobee perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

