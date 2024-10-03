Beabadoobee talks "humbling" ﻿'TIME'﻿100 Next honor: "I'm really happy"

By Josh Johnson

Beabadoobee is included on the 2024 TIME100 Next list, which recognizes "100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future." Speaking with ABC Audio, the "Beaches" artist, born Beatrice Laus, shares that she feels grateful for the honor.

"I've been making music for a long time now, and my main thing is to try and inspire girls that felt like me when I was 15, that looked like me when I was 15," Laus says. "So it is definitely very humbling knowing that they've considered me and they've invited me, so I'm really happy."

Laus adds that she knows from personal experience what it means to have that kind of artist to look up to.

"I didn't know a lot of female Asian musicians around that age, I was still trying to figure myself out," Laus shares. "But when I kind of hit 17, when I started playing guitar, I'd discovered Karen O from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and I started listening to Mitski and I started getting into Lush."

"That was a very exciting time for me," she says. "It was very inspiring to see."

The third beabadoobee album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, dropped in August, and Laus wrapped a U.S. tour supporting it in September.

"I just really appreciate everything and all the support and everyone that stuck around, really," Laus says. "'Cause I recognize faces in the crowd that I've seen years ago and I've kind of watched them grow up, like they've watched me grow up. So it is very sweet."

TIME will host the TIME100 Next gala Oct. 9 in New York City. Before that, you can catch beabadoobee perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!