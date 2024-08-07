beabadoobee shares new ﻿'This Is How Tomorrow Moves'﻿ track, "Beaches"

Beabadoobee has shared a new song called "Beaches," a track off her upcoming album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

The track is available now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video featuring beabadoobee and her band performing on a soundstage-turned-beach. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is the third beabadoobee album and the follow-up to 2022's Beatopia. It also includes the songs "Take a Bite," "Coming Home" and "Ever Seen."

Beabadoobee will launch a U.S. tour in support of This Is How Tomorrow Moves in September.

