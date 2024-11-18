Beabadoobee 'quite literally' jumps into 'new waters' on 'Beaches' single

With winter right around the corner, perhaps you'd be interested in warming up with beabadoobee's "Beaches."

The current single off the "Coffee" artist's new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, reflects her experience recording the effort with famed producer Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California.

"It was one of the only songs I wrote from start to finish at Shangri-La," beabadoobee tells ABC Audio. "It was a couple of days before we had to leave, and I was like, 'This has to be on the record.'"

Beabadoobee describes the music of "Beaches" as "very, very simple, generic chords," adding, "But I just loved the meaning behind the lyrics I wrote."

"It was all about my experience about Shangri-La, about stepping into new waters, quite literally," she says. "Just, like, kind of grabbing this opportunity and working with Rick and making this album at Malibu despite being so scared and nervous about it."

Indeed, beabadoobee was right next to the beach when recording This Is How Tomorrow Moves at Shangri-La, thought it wasn't exactly a tropical vacation.

"It was in November, and we'd go into the sea and it was like a cold plunge," she says. "You'd just wake up and then you'd go back into the studio and just continue to work until, like, 1 a.m. It was great."

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out now. Beabadoobee's 2024 also included being named to the TIME100 Next list.

