Beabadoobee included on 2024 'TIME'100 Next list

Beabadoobee is included on the 2024 TIME100 Next list.

TIME magazine's annual honor recognizes "100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership."

In an essay commemorating beabadoobee's inclusion, her fellow Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams describes the "Beaches" artist's music as "gritty and tough, but it also reveals a sensitivity that is refreshing in a time where so much is overstimulating or plastic or derivative."

"I had the privilege of watching her play at the Eras Tour this summer, and what instantly set her apart was how effortless it all seemed," Abrams continues. "All of the magic and the grit and the talent just seemed to flow from her. She also happens to be a really kind and generous human being. I'm grateful I get to go through my 20s with her music as the soundtrack."

TIME will host the TIME100 Next gala on Oct. 9 in New York City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.