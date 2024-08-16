Beabadoobee earns first #1 UK album

Beabadoobee's new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, has debuted at the top of the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, marking her first #1 record in her home country.

"I just got a Number 1! I am so over the moon," the "Care" artist, who was born in the Philippines and raised in London, tells Official Charts. "I want to thank the fans for buying and streaming this record and getting this album to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart."

"I am so, so happy," she adds. "I wouldn't have done it without you guys and everyone who worked on this record. Thank you. I love you all so much!"

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is beabadoobee's third album and the follow-up to 2022's Beatopia.

Beabadoobee will launch a U.S. tour in September.

