Beabadoobee earns first #1 UK album

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

Beabadoobee's new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, has debuted at the top of the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, marking her first #1 record in her home country.

"I just got a Number 1! I am so over the moon," the "Care" artist, who was born in the Philippines and raised in London, tells Official Charts. "I want to thank the fans for buying and streaming this record and getting this album to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart."

"I am so, so happy," she adds. "I wouldn't have done it without you guys and everyone who worked on this record. Thank you. I love you all so much!"

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is beabadoobee's third album and the follow-up to 2022's Beatopia.

Beabadoobee will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!