Bastille's Dan Smith prepares 'something a bit different' for ''&' (Ampersand)' shows

Bastille Perform At Warwick Castle Steve Thorne/Redferns (Steve Thorne/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Bastille's Dan Smith is celebrating his new album, "&" (Ampersand), with live shows in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday and New York City on Monday. As Smith tells ABC Audio, the performances will be a lot different from the "Pompeii" outfit's usual concerts.

"The point is this is not Bastille," Smith shares. "It's something a bit different."

"It's like a kind of close harmony folk thing with these moments of heaviness, as well," he adds. "It's nice to rip in a little bit with some electric guitar moments."

In putting together a band for the shows, Smith says he collected "a bunch of friends and artists into a little mini supergroup."

"Everyone onstage is an artist and a songwriter, and they've all got f****** incredible voices," Smith says. "So it's really like our own little Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young via London and LA."

Just as the music will be different from a Bastille show, so will the presentation.

"Sitting down onstage is very far from my normal state," Smith laughs. "But it makes for just a completely different experience for me."

"&" (Ampersand) is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

