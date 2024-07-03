Badflower teases more upcoming music: "You will be fed"

Badflower premiered a new single called "Teacher Has a Gun" in June, marking their first fresh material in three years. If you're hungry for more Badflower tunes, you shouldn't have to wait too much longer.

The "Ghost" rockers write in an Instagram post, "We have a lot of stuff up our sleeves."

"You will be fed," they add.

Badflower's most recent album is their 2021 sophomore effort, This Is How the World Ends, which spawned the singles "Don't Hate Me" and "Family."

In addition to looking forward to new music, you can catch Badflower live on their U.S. headlining tour, which launches in September.

