Badflower is 'Haunting You' on new song

By Josh Johnson

Badflower has premiered a new song called "Haunting You."

The track marks the third fresh single of 2024 from the "Ghost" rockers, following "Teacher Has a Gun" and "Detroit."

You can listen to "Haunting You" now via digital outlets.

Badflower's most recent album is 2021's This Is How the World Ends, which includes the singles "Don't Hate Me" and "Family."

In other Badflower news, their 2018 breakout single "Ghost" has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. You can watch the band members be surprised by the plaque in an Instagram video.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

