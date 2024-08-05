AWOLNATION side project Barbarians of California announce debut album

ONErpm

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno has announced the debut album with his hardcore side project, The Barbarians of California.

The record is called And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth and is due out Oct. 4. It includes the previously released songs "Dopamine Prophecy," "Where Are the Punks?!?!" and "Far Out, Bro." A fourth track, "Bazooka," is out now via digital outlets.

You'll also find a collaboration with Rise Against's Tim McIlrath called "Three Letters."

The Barbarians of California will play their first-ever show on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles.

AWOLNATION, meanwhile, is currently on tour with 311 and will release a new album, The Phantom Five, on Aug. 30.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!