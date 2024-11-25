AWOLNATION shares acoustic version of 'Barbarian'

Twenty One Pilots In Concert - Tacoma, WA Mat Hayward/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION has shared an acoustic version of "Barbarian," a track off the band's new album, The Phantom Five.

The performance finds frontman Aaron Bruno strumming an acoustic guitar while sitting in a room full of children's toys. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The Phantom Five, the fifth AWOLNATION album, dropped in August and also includes the single "Panoramic View." AWOLNATION will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in March.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Bruno's also recently launched a hardcore side project called The Barbarians of California. Their debut album was released in October.

